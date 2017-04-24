Public hearing on Safety Improvements project in Manatee County
MANATEE Co., FL -- The Florida Department of Transportation , District One, will hold a public hearing to discuss the Cortez Road Safety Improvements project in the near future. On Tuesday, May 9 at the Cortez Road Baptist Church , attendees can view the draft design plans on aerial photographs, ask questions and provide comments to FDOT representatives.
