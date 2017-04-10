Neal wins decision on Harbor Sound

Neal wins decision on Harbor Sound

Read more: Anna Maria Islander Newspaper

The 5th District Court of Appeal upheld a state wetlands permit for an enclave of homes on Perico Island for developer Pat Neal of Neal Communities. The March 21 decision takes the developer a step closer to constructing Harbor Sound on 3.46 acres fronting on Anna Maria Sound, including the destruction of 1.05 acres of mangroves.

