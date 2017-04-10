Neal wins decision on Harbor Sound
The 5th District Court of Appeal upheld a state wetlands permit for an enclave of homes on Perico Island for developer Pat Neal of Neal Communities. The March 21 decision takes the developer a step closer to constructing Harbor Sound on 3.46 acres fronting on Anna Maria Sound, including the destruction of 1.05 acres of mangroves.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Anna Maria Islander Newspaper.
Add your comments below
Bradenton Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Places to live in sarasota
|23 hr
|pop
|5
|Racism and Hate & Discrimination (Dec '12)
|Sun
|Kintaka Moobi
|32
|Sarasota FL: Losing the cool factor
|Sat
|GiovanniTheGreat
|1
|I-75 ramps will close Wednesday overnight for U...
|Sat
|GiovanniTheGreat
|1
|I'm so bored in Sarasota...... (Mar '14)
|Sat
|GiovanniTheGreat
|14
|Oneco, Fl Elementery School in 1956
|Apr 8
|oh
|2
|Rick Scott Pulse Sunshine State News - READ TH...
|Apr 6
|YIDFELLAS v USA
|9
Find what you want!
Search Bradenton Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC