Myakka City School House may finally ...

Myakka City School House may finally be fully restored

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: YourObserver

As they did when they were schoolgirls, Marilyn Coker and Bonnie Carlton are staring at a clock these days ... waiting, waiting ... for the final bell. In this case, though, the two friends and members of the Myakka City Historical Society, are waiting for something different, the state budget to be passed.

Start the conversation, or Read more at YourObserver.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Bradenton Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Kay Hine is "Murdered" not "Missing" in 1972. (Aug '08) 17 hr The Guilty Project 67
Helicopter Circling the North End of Siesta Key (Jan '13) 19 hr MadOwl 19
I'm so bored in Sarasota...... (Mar '14) Apr 15 Batman's Robin 18
News How Bass Pro Shops bypassed University Town Cen... (Jul '14) Apr 14 Pro Bass Shop 9
Places to live in sarasota Apr 13 Blessed 6
Racism and Hate & Discrimination (Dec '12) Apr 9 Kintaka Moobi 32
Sarasota FL: Losing the cool factor Apr 8 GiovanniTheGreat 1
See all Bradenton Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Bradenton Forum Now

Bradenton Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Bradenton Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Supreme Court
  3. China
  4. Hong Kong
  5. North Korea
  1. Dalai Lama
  2. Mexico
  3. Hillary Clinton
  4. Mitt Romney
  5. Climate Change
 

Bradenton, FL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,669 • Total comments across all topics: 280,413,858

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC