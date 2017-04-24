Motorcyclist cited in crash into Long...

Motorcyclist cited in crash into Longboat vice mayor's car

A motorcyclist was cited and sent to the hospital last week after a collision with a car occupied by Vice Mayor Ed Zunz and former Commissioner Pat Zunz on Gulf of Mexico Drive. Longboat Key police said the crash took place around 9 p.m. on April 17 in the 6600 block of Gulf of Mexico Drive.

