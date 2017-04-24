Motorcyclist cited in crash into Longboat vice mayor's car
A motorcyclist was cited and sent to the hospital last week after a collision with a car occupied by Vice Mayor Ed Zunz and former Commissioner Pat Zunz on Gulf of Mexico Drive. Longboat Key police said the crash took place around 9 p.m. on April 17 in the 6600 block of Gulf of Mexico Drive.
Start the conversation, or Read more at YourObserver.
Comments
Add your comments below
Bradenton Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Kay Hine is "Murdered" not "Missing" in 1972. (Aug '08)
|4 hr
|John david
|70
|Helicopter Circling the North End of Siesta Key (Jan '13)
|Apr 21
|y'all unappreciative
|22
|I'm so bored in Sarasota...... (Mar '14)
|Apr 15
|Batman's Robin
|18
|How Bass Pro Shops bypassed University Town Cen... (Jul '14)
|Apr 14
|Pro Bass Shop
|9
|Places to live in sarasota
|Apr 13
|Blessed
|6
|Racism and Hate & Discrimination (Dec '12)
|Apr 9
|Kintaka Moobi
|32
|Sarasota FL: Losing the cool factor
|Apr 8
|GiovanniTheGreat
|1
Find what you want!
Search Bradenton Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC