Mobile farmer's market seeks out food deserts
Thanks to a $100,000 grant through the Department of Health in Manatee County, Christa Leonard is taking her Geraldson Community Farm on the road. Now mobile, the Geraldson Community Farm of Bradenton is now traveling all over Manatee County, including Pride Park and G.T. Bray Park.
