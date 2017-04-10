Mobile farmer's market seeks out food...

Mobile farmer's market seeks out food deserts

Next Story Prev Story
Monday Apr 10 Read more: ABC Action News

Thanks to a $100,000 grant through the Department of Health in Manatee County, Christa Leonard is taking her Geraldson Community Farm on the road. Now mobile, the Geraldson Community Farm of Bradenton is now traveling all over Manatee County, including Pride Park and G.T. Bray Park.

Start the conversation, or Read more at ABC Action News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Bradenton Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
I'm so bored in Sarasota...... (Mar '14) 1 hr yidfellas v USA 15
News How Bass Pro Shops bypassed University Town Cen... (Jul '14) 1 hr yidfellas v USA 8
Places to live in sarasota 6 hr Blessed 6
Racism and Hate & Discrimination (Dec '12) Apr 9 Kintaka Moobi 32
Sarasota FL: Losing the cool factor Apr 8 GiovanniTheGreat 1
News I-75 ramps will close Wednesday overnight for U... Apr 8 GiovanniTheGreat 1
Oneco, Fl Elementery School in 1956 Apr 8 oh 2
See all Bradenton Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Bradenton Forum Now

Bradenton Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Bradenton Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Iran
  3. China
  4. North Korea
  5. Pope Francis
  1. South Korea
  2. Health Care
  3. Iraq
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Ferguson
 

Bradenton, FL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,855 • Total comments across all topics: 280,266,747

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC