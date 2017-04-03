Manateecounty 10 mins ago 9:40 a.m.Manatee SWAT responding to reported shooting in Bradenton
The Manatee County Sheriff's Office SWAT team is investigating reports of a shooting at a mobile home park in Bradenton. Local schools have been placed on lockdown as a standard precaution.
