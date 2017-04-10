Man stabbed during attempted robbery...
A man was stabbed in the stomach during an attempted robbery incident Monday night outside of the Oasis at Belmont Apartments in Bradenton. Manatee County Sheriff's Office reported that William Michael Floyd, 37, was walking near the entrance to the apartment complex on 18th Street West around 8:15 p.m. when he was approached by a man who stabbed him.
