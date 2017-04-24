Man arrested for drug trafficking in Bradenton
BRADENTON, Fla. - The Manatee County Sheriff's Office says they have arrested a "major drug trafficker" after executing a search warrant at a home in Bradenton Thursday afternoon.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WWSB.
Comments
Add your comments below
Bradenton Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Phony cop stop lands Palmetto man in jail (Sep '13)
|3 hr
|mohel mascari stalks
|11
|Kay Hine is "Murdered" not "Missing" in 1972. (Aug '08)
|Wed
|Betty Jackson
|72
|Helicopter Circling the North End of Siesta Key (Jan '13)
|Apr 21
|y'all unappreciative
|22
|I'm so bored in Sarasota...... (Mar '14)
|Apr 15
|Batman's Robin
|18
|How Bass Pro Shops bypassed University Town Cen... (Jul '14)
|Apr 14
|Pro Bass Shop
|9
|Places to live in sarasota
|Apr 13
|Blessed
|6
|Racism and Hate & Discrimination (Dec '12)
|Apr 9
|Kintaka Moobi
|32
Find what you want!
Search Bradenton Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC