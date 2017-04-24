Longboat Key leaders see traffic help in Cortez project
Town Manager Dave Bullock is urging residents concerned about north-end traffic issues to attend a presentation next week about potential alterations to the intersection of Cortez Road and 119th Street West in Cortez. The intersection contributes to northbound traffic backups stretching from 119th Street West through Gulf Drive South in Bradenton Beach, Bullock said.
