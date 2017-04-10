Live in Florida? Need a job? Amazon is hiring, and you get to work from home
First, Georgia used tax credits to lure big budget films and television series away from Florida - even stories about the Sunshine State. Now, Georgia film and tourism officials are leveraging this thriving production industry to snare Floridians on vacation.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Florida Trend.
Comments
Add your comments below
Bradenton Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|I'm so bored in Sarasota...... (Mar '14)
|17 hr
|yidfellas v USA
|15
|How Bass Pro Shops bypassed University Town Cen... (Jul '14)
|17 hr
|yidfellas v USA
|8
|Places to live in sarasota
|23 hr
|Blessed
|6
|Racism and Hate & Discrimination (Dec '12)
|Apr 9
|Kintaka Moobi
|32
|Sarasota FL: Losing the cool factor
|Apr 8
|GiovanniTheGreat
|1
|I-75 ramps will close Wednesday overnight for U...
|Apr 8
|GiovanniTheGreat
|1
|Oneco, Fl Elementery School in 1956
|Apr 8
|oh
|2
Find what you want!
Search Bradenton Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC