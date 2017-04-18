Lakewood Ranch barber Pat Grillo has stories from 56 years in the barber business.
I can still remember the day, more than a half century ago, when I plopped into that chair, sitting on the little, rectangular box they had to raise up kids, and then felt helpless as the barber snipped, and snipped, and snipped. Tears began to fall as I pictured myself going to school the next day bald.
Bradenton Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Kay Hine is "Murdered" not "Missing" in 1972. (Aug '08)
|6 hr
|The Guilty Project
|67
|Helicopter Circling the North End of Siesta Key (Jan '13)
|8 hr
|MadOwl
|19
|I'm so bored in Sarasota...... (Mar '14)
|Apr 15
|Batman's Robin
|18
|How Bass Pro Shops bypassed University Town Cen... (Jul '14)
|Apr 14
|Pro Bass Shop
|9
|Places to live in sarasota
|Apr 13
|Blessed
|6
|Racism and Hate & Discrimination (Dec '12)
|Apr 9
|Kintaka Moobi
|32
|Sarasota FL: Losing the cool factor
|Apr 8
|GiovanniTheGreat
|1
