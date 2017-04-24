Keeping Anna Maria beautiful . And Cortez, too
Bradenton residents Trevor Wolford, 11, and Cecil Coleman, 12, pick up and bag trash from the beach April 22 in celebration of Earth Day. "I think it's a great way to clean up the island because I know most people throw out trash without thinking about what the animals and the environment have to say about it," Wolford said.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Anna Maria Islander Newspaper.
Add your comments below
Bradenton Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Kay Hine is "Murdered" not "Missing" in 1972. (Aug '08)
|8 hr
|John david
|70
|Helicopter Circling the North End of Siesta Key (Jan '13)
|Apr 21
|y'all unappreciative
|22
|I'm so bored in Sarasota...... (Mar '14)
|Apr 15
|Batman's Robin
|18
|How Bass Pro Shops bypassed University Town Cen... (Jul '14)
|Apr 14
|Pro Bass Shop
|9
|Places to live in sarasota
|Apr 13
|Blessed
|6
|Racism and Hate & Discrimination (Dec '12)
|Apr 9
|Kintaka Moobi
|32
|Sarasota FL: Losing the cool factor
|Apr 8
|GiovanniTheGreat
|1
Find what you want!
Search Bradenton Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC