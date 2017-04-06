Holley EFI Race News: Barker Doubles Up in Gainesville, Massel Rules NMCA in Bradenton
Two of the biggest names in door-car drag racing Jeffrey Barker and Bruno Massel are already racking up wins in 2017. Barker dominated Top Sportsman competition in Gainesville, Fla., on consecutive weekends, and Massel topped all challengers in the Holley EFI Factory Super Cars category at the NMCA Muscle Car Mayhem event in Bradenton, Fla.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Auto Channel.
Add your comments below
Bradenton Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Rick Scott Pulse Sunshine State News - READ TH...
|1 hr
|YIDFELLAS v USA
|9
|LaMore RON LAMORE'S So-Called wife ...
|Apr 2
|FLSUNSHINE
|1
|Kay Hine is "Murdered" not "Missing" in 1972. (Aug '08)
|Apr 1
|John david
|63
|Match.com Scams (May '13)
|Mar 31
|Beware of CLINESOUL
|72
|Places to live in sarasota
|Mar 31
|pop
|3
|Manatee County woman accused of...
|Mar 30
|andet1987
|3
|Richard Buckman / Sandcastle entertainment (May '15)
|Mar 27
|eop
|17
Find what you want!
Search Bradenton Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC