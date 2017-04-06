Holley EFI Race News: Barker Doubles Up in Gainesville, Massel Rules NMCA in Bradenton

Two of the biggest names in door-car drag racing Jeffrey Barker and Bruno Massel are already racking up wins in 2017. Barker dominated Top Sportsman competition in Gainesville, Fla., on consecutive weekends, and Massel topped all challengers in the Holley EFI Factory Super Cars category at the NMCA Muscle Car Mayhem event in Bradenton, Fla.

