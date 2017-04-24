High-Mile Coyote Episode 4: Track Results

Back in episode three, we showed Brenspeed's High-Mile Coyote, a 2011 Mustang GT with 160K plus miles, getting a drivetrain, suspension, along with a wheel and tire upgrade. This time around, we checked in with Brenspeed at the NMRA Spring Break Shootout in Bradenton, Florida, where Brent White was behind the wheel and gave us the details on their first outing.

