Hendersonville's Arden Butler signs with Cumberland.

Monday Apr 17

Cumberland women's soccer coach Brian Davies announced the signings of Hendersonville native Arden Butler and Bradenton, Fla., native Makenzie Fischer to scholarship papers this week for the 2017-18 academic year, making them the third and fourth signees for the Phoenix for next season. Butler earned All-District 9-AAA honors as a sophomore, junior and senior for coach Russ Plummer and the Commandos.

