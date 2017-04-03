HBPD arrests man after fight
Luke Norris, 31, of Bradenton, was arrested for obstructing a police officer and disorderly intoxication in the 6000 block of Gulf Drive. Sgt. Mike Pilato attempted to wake Norris at about 7 a.m., when he became combative with Pilato and Officer Joel Pierce, according to HBPD reports.
