For Florida veteran, White House ceremony helps heal war wounds

Thursday Apr 6

President Donald Trump received 50 military veterans at the White House Thursday, April 6, 2017, at an annual event sponsored by the Wounded Warriors organization. The veterans from across the United States were participating in a four-day bike ride intended to help them heal from their war-related injuries.

