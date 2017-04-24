Fla. woman offered sex for $25, chick...

Fla. woman offered sex for $25, chicken nuggets

A homeless Bradenton woman was arrested on Tuesday after reportedly offering sex to an undercover cop in exchange for $25 and chicken nuggets. A police officer with the Manatee County Sheriffs department stated that the event occurred while he was working undercover in an attempt to solicit prostitution or purchase illegal narcotics.

