Fla. woman offered sex for $25, chicken nuggets
A homeless Bradenton woman was arrested on Tuesday after reportedly offering sex to an undercover cop in exchange for $25 and chicken nuggets. A police officer with the Manatee County Sheriffs department stated that the event occurred while he was working undercover in an attempt to solicit prostitution or purchase illegal narcotics.
Start the conversation, or Read more at ABC Action News.
Add your comments below
Bradenton Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Phony cop stop lands Palmetto man in jail (Sep '13)
|8 hr
|mohel mascari stalks
|11
|Kay Hine is "Murdered" not "Missing" in 1972. (Aug '08)
|Apr 26
|Betty Jackson
|72
|Helicopter Circling the North End of Siesta Key (Jan '13)
|Apr 21
|y'all unappreciative
|22
|I'm so bored in Sarasota...... (Mar '14)
|Apr 15
|Batman's Robin
|18
|How Bass Pro Shops bypassed University Town Cen... (Jul '14)
|Apr 14
|Pro Bass Shop
|9
|Places to live in sarasota
|Apr 13
|Blessed
|6
|Racism and Hate & Discrimination (Dec '12)
|Apr 9
|Kintaka Moobi
|32
Find what you want!
Search Bradenton Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC