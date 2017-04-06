Final two WWII squad members share solemn toast to fallen comrades
Sanford "Sandy" Graves, left, and Marshall Clark, the last living pilots of the 451st Bomber Squadron, share a toast to their fallen comrades. They had their first reunion in Chicago in 1946.
