Deputies seek help in locating missing Bradenton juvenile
MANATEE Co., Fla - The Manatee County Sheriff's Office is asking for help in locating a missing juvenile in Bradenton. Andrew Brewster, 17, was last seen on Sunday afternoon, around 5 p.m., after his mother, Joanie Liberty, 42, asked him to mow the lawn at their home in the 6600 block of 1st Avenue East.
