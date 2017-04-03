Crime 4 mins ago 5:06 p.m.Officer recovering after brutal attack by suspect
A Bradenton police officer is recovering at home after he was involved in a struggle with a burglary suspect, police officials say. About 4 a.m. Sunday, police were called to the 2400 block of 9th Street West by a report of a residential burglary alarm.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WTSP-TV Saint Petersburg.
Comments
Add your comments below
Bradenton Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|LaMore RON LAMORE'S So-Called wife ...
|Apr 2
|FLSUNSHINE
|1
|Kay Hine is "Murdered" not "Missing" in 1972. (Aug '08)
|Apr 1
|John david
|63
|Match.com Scams (May '13)
|Mar 31
|Beware of CLINESOUL
|72
|Places to live in sarasota
|Mar 31
|pop
|3
|Manatee County woman accused of...
|Mar 30
|andet1987
|3
|Richard Buckman / Sandcastle entertainment (May '15)
|Mar 27
|eop
|17
|Oneco, Fl Elementery School in 1956
|Mar 26
|R King
|1
Find what you want!
Search Bradenton Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC