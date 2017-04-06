Cop Fights Jewelry Store Robber

Cop Fights Jewelry Store Robber

Next Story Prev Story
10 hrs ago Read more: KXXR-FM Minneapolis

Bradenton, Florida police officer Lt. William Weldon was called to Joyeria Latina jewelry store early Sunday morning, on what he thought was a false alarm.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KXXR-FM Minneapolis.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Bradenton Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Rick Scott Pulse Sunshine State News - READ TH... 4 hr YIDFELLAS v USA 9
LaMore RON LAMORE'S So-Called wife ... Apr 2 FLSUNSHINE 1
Kay Hine is "Murdered" not "Missing" in 1972. (Aug '08) Apr 1 John david 63
Match.com Scams (May '13) Mar 31 Beware of CLINESOUL 72
Places to live in sarasota Mar 31 pop 3
News Manatee County woman accused of... Mar 30 andet1987 3
Richard Buckman / Sandcastle entertainment (May '15) Mar 27 eop 17
See all Bradenton Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Bradenton Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Rip Current Statement for Manatee County was issued at April 06 at 4:29PM EDT

Bradenton Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Bradenton Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. Final Four
  4. Mexico
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Health Care
  2. North Korea
  3. Pakistan
  4. Wall Street
  5. Iraq
 

Bradenton, FL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,267 • Total comments across all topics: 280,101,673

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC