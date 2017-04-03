Bradenton man killed in SUV crash

Bradenton man killed in SUV crash

Next Story Prev Story
20 hrs ago Read more: WTSP-TV Saint Petersburg

Christoper Tirado, 29, was a backseat passenger in a Dodge Journey traveling northbound on Higel Avenue approaching Siesta Drive around 2:15 a.m., according to the Sarasota Police Department. The driver, whom police have only identified as female, failed to negotiate a turn and the vehicle left the roadway and struck a tree.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WTSP-TV Saint Petersburg.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Bradenton Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
LaMore RON LAMORE'S So-Called wife ... Sun FLSUNSHINE 1
Kay Hine is "Murdered" not "Missing" in 1972. (Aug '08) Sat John david 63
Match.com Scams (May '13) Mar 31 Beware of CLINESOUL 72
Places to live in sarasota Mar 31 pop 3
News Manatee County woman accused of... Mar 30 andet1987 3
Richard Buckman / Sandcastle entertainment (May '15) Mar 27 eop 17
Oneco, Fl Elementery School in 1956 Mar 26 R King 1
See all Bradenton Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Bradenton Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Rip Current Statement for Manatee County was issued at April 04 at 3:18AM EDT

Bradenton Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Bradenton Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Health Care
  3. North Korea
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Mexico
  1. Pakistan
  2. Final Four
  3. Climate Change
  4. Hillary Clinton
  5. Syria
 

Bradenton, FL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,767 • Total comments across all topics: 280,044,078

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC