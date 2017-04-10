Bradenton man arrested in HB for DUI, drugs
A weaving pickup truck accelerated to 50 mph in a 35-mph zone on Manatee Avenue and led to the March 24 arrest of Bradenton man. Holmes Beach police arrested Timothy Gossage, 22, for driving under the influence, refusing to submit to a balance test and possessing less than 20 grams of marijuana and one cyclobenzaprine pill without a prescription.
