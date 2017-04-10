Bradenton man arrested and charged wi...

Bradenton man arrested and charged with sexual battery

Next Story Prev Story
Wednesday Apr 12 Read more: WWSB

MANATEE CO., Fla. --Detectives have arrested Roy Lee Barnes of Bradenton and charged him with Sexual Battery while in Familial or Custodial Authority and two counts of Felony Solicitation.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WWSB.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Bradenton Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Kay Hine is "Murdered" not "Missing" in 1972. (Aug '08) 9 hr John david 65
News How Bass Pro Shops bypassed University Town Cen... (Jul '14) Fri Pro Bass Shop 9
I'm so bored in Sarasota...... (Mar '14) Thu yidfellas v USA 15
Places to live in sarasota Thu Blessed 6
Racism and Hate & Discrimination (Dec '12) Apr 9 Kintaka Moobi 32
Sarasota FL: Losing the cool factor Apr 8 GiovanniTheGreat 1
News I-75 ramps will close Wednesday overnight for U... Apr 8 GiovanniTheGreat 1
See all Bradenton Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Bradenton Forum Now

Bradenton Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Bradenton Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Afghanistan
  5. North Korea
  1. Hong Kong
  2. Tornado
  3. Climate Change
  4. Iran
  5. Health Care
 

Bradenton, FL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 19,741 • Total comments across all topics: 280,315,283

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC