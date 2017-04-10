Bradenton man arrested and charged with sexual battery
MANATEE CO., Fla. --Detectives have arrested Roy Lee Barnes of Bradenton and charged him with Sexual Battery while in Familial or Custodial Authority and two counts of Felony Solicitation.
