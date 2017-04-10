Accidental shooting in Bradenton causes non-life threatening injury
MANATEE Co., FL -- An accidental shooting that caused injuries was reported in Manatee County Thursday afternoon. The incident occurred at 5200 14th Street West in Bradenton.
