5 arrested during undercover prostitution sting in Sarasota
During the operation, police arrested 64-year-old Marvin Campbell of Sarasota, 28-year-old Yaicel Montalvan-Poveda of Sarasota, 36-year-old Juana Avila-Bravo of Riverview and 25-year-old Randy Crawford of Bradenton for solicitation of prostitution. Joseph Harrell, 58, of Bradenton, was arrested for solicitation of prostitution as well as possession of cocaine and possession of marijuana.
