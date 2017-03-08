Wildfire season could be hot, damagin...

Wildfire season could be hot, damaging in Florida -- thanks to La Ni a

Next Story Prev Story
29 min ago Read more: Florida Trend

Florida's unemployment rate crept upward in January, the first rise in nearly a year, the state's Department of Economic Opportunity announced Monday morning. Unemployment rose to 5 percent, up from 4.9 percent in December, a level it has been stuck at since last March.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Florida Trend.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Bradenton Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News '50 Shades!: The Musical' returns to Sarasota (Nov '13) 8 hr Tony Baloney 14
you didnt have to block me amanda Sat dad 1
Racism and Hate & Discrimination (Dec '12) Sat Brian 30
News Phony cop stop lands Palmetto man in jail (Sep '13) Mar 10 zio dbl std 10
Bill Warner Private investigator (May '15) Mar 10 Chicken Farmer 80
Dave Chappelle show hecklers Mar 9 eoo 2
C.P.S. in manatee county destroys familys (Aug '08) Mar 6 Angry with manate... 37
See all Bradenton Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Bradenton Forum Now

Bradenton Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Bradenton Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Surgeon General
  2. Syria
  3. China
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Mexico
  1. Health Care
  2. Egypt
  3. South Korea
  4. Wall Street
  5. Hillary Clinton
 

Bradenton, FL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,000 • Total comments across all topics: 279,519,700

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC