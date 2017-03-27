We the Kings Keep Their Florida Roots...

We the Kings Keep Their Florida Roots at the Forefront

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: Broward-Palm Beach

As grownups living out their teenage rock-star dreams, it's only right that the five guys who make up We the Kings named their band after the Bradenton middle school they attended.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Broward-Palm Beach.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Bradenton Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Places to live in sarasota 11 hr Blessed 2
Kay Hine is "Murdered" not "Missing" in 1972. (Aug '08) 13 hr John david 57
Richard Buckman / Sandcastle entertainment (May '15) Mar 27 eop 17
News Manatee County woman accused of... Mar 26 Parden Pard 1
Oneco, Fl Elementery School in 1956 Mar 26 R King 1
Kermit and Shelley watkins Mar 24 Savior 9
Bill Warner Private investigator (May '15) Mar 23 West Bank 81
See all Bradenton Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Bradenton Forum Now

Bradenton Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Bradenton Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. Final Four
  3. China
  4. South Korea
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Iran
  2. Mexico
  3. Oakland
  4. Hong Kong
  5. Wall Street
 

Bradenton, FL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,081 • Total comments across all topics: 279,925,681

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC