US Soccer Federation to end youth residency program

1 hr ago Read more: Washington Times

The U.S. Soccer Federation will end its residency program in Bradenton, Florida, for players under 17 years old this spring after 18 years. Landon Donovan, DaMarcus Beasley, Jozy Altidore and Michael Bradley were among 33 players at the program who went on to play for the senior national team.

