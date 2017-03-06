Two dead after twin-engine plane cras...

Two dead after twin-engine plane crashes in Manatee County

Next Story Prev Story
Sunday Read more: St. Petersburg Times

Manatee County Public Safety Director Bob Smith told the Bradenton Herald the crash Saturday sparked a wildfire before emergency responders could reach the wreckage. Sheriff's office spokesman Randy Warren said both victims' bodies were recovered from a wooded area of northeastern Manatee County.

Start the conversation, or Read more at St. Petersburg Times.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Bradenton Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
C.P.S. in manatee county destroys familys (Aug '08) Mon Angry with manate... 37
News '50 Shades!: The Musical' returns to Sarasota (Nov '13) Mar 2 stalk this 13
Racism and Hate & Discrimination (Dec '12) Feb 26 MOSAIC ios evil 28
News How Bass Pro Shops bypassed University Town Cen... (Jul '14) Feb 25 PORTSTEWART 6
News New Model Homes at The Concession and The Estua... Feb 25 theheartlady 1
beth callans ruins 200 families (Aug '11) Feb 24 James Swanson 11
Corrupt Sarasota Judges Trick land innocent wom... (Apr '14) Feb 19 Tricks 30
See all Bradenton Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Bradenton Forum Now

Bradenton Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Bradenton Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Iran
  3. Syria
  4. Surgeon General
  5. China
  1. Health Care
  2. Wall Street
  3. North Korea
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Egypt
 

Bradenton, FL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,959 • Total comments across all topics: 279,380,257

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC