TIAA president says company is committed to Jacksonville in pending acquisition of EverBank
A philosophical schism is plaguing a fractured Republican Party leading up to what insiders characterize as potentially one of the most contentious legislative sessions in modern history. The duel between Scott and Corcoran is rooted in state spending on economic incentives and tourism marketing.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Florida Trend.
Add your comments below
Bradenton Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Racism and Hate & Discrimination (Dec '12)
|Feb 26
|MOSAIC ios evil
|28
|How Bass Pro Shops bypassed University Town Cen... (Jul '14)
|Feb 25
|PORTSTEWART
|6
|New Model Homes at The Concession and The Estua...
|Feb 25
|theheartlady
|1
|beth callans ruins 200 families (Aug '11)
|Feb 24
|James Swanson
|11
|C.P.S. in manatee county destroys familys (Aug '08)
|Feb 19
|Bbygripp123
|36
|Corrupt Sarasota Judges Trick land innocent wom... (Apr '14)
|Feb 19
|Tricks
|30
|WindMark Beach (Jun '15)
|Feb 17
|Mininger1
|2
Find what you want!
Search Bradenton Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC