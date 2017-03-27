The Grande Riviera condo sells for $4...

The Grande Riviera condo sells for $4.35 million

Next Story Prev Story
Thursday Mar 30 Read more: YourObserver

A condominium in The Grande Riviera tops all transactions in this week's real estate. Angus and Jacqueline Rogers, of Sarasota, sold their Unit PH800 condominium at 420 Golden Gate Point to Rodger and Beverly Rohde, of Sarasota, for $4.35 million.

Start the conversation, or Read more at YourObserver.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Bradenton Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
LaMore RON LAMORE'S So-Called wife ... 8 hr FLSUNSHINE 1
Kay Hine is "Murdered" not "Missing" in 1972. (Aug '08) 17 hr John david 63
Match.com Scams (May '13) Fri Beware of CLINESOUL 72
Places to live in sarasota Fri pop 3
News Manatee County woman accused of... Mar 30 andet1987 3
Richard Buckman / Sandcastle entertainment (May '15) Mar 27 eop 17
Oneco, Fl Elementery School in 1956 Mar 26 R King 1
See all Bradenton Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Bradenton Forum Now

Bradenton Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Bradenton Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Final Four
  2. Mexico
  3. China
  4. Health Care
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Iran
  2. Climate Change
  3. Syria
  4. Hillary Clinton
  5. Death Penalty
 

Bradenton, FL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 19,509 • Total comments across all topics: 280,002,085

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC