Study: Florida tops cases for killer...

Thursday Mar 2

A disturbing new study from the Ruderman Family Foundation shows that statewide, one person with a disability is murdered every week by someone who should be watching out for their well-being. Investigators say 11-year old Janiya Thomas was murdered and her body stuffed in a box in a freezer in Bradenton in 2015.

