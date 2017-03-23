Ssam Bar, a New Korean Restaurant, Op...

Ssam Bar, a New Korean Restaurant, Opens on U.S. 301

Next Story Prev Story
49 min ago Read more: Sarasota Magazine

Out with Indian, in with Korean-that's the transition that took place recently at the north 301 strip mall outpost once occupied by Curry Station and now home to Ssam Bar . I loved Curry Station , but I'm also glad Ssam Bar came along, growing the city's Korean scene with a menu heavy on the peninsula's classics and lunch platters that start at just $8.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Sarasota Magazine.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Bradenton Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Manatee County woman accused of... 13 hr Parden Pard 1
Kay Hine is "Murdered" not "Missing" in 1972. (Aug '08) 13 hr John david 53
Oneco, Fl Elementery School in 1956 23 hr R King 1
Kermit and Shelley watkins Mar 24 Savior 9
Bill Warner Private investigator (May '15) Mar 23 West Bank 81
Richard Buckman / Sandcastle entertainment (May '15) Mar 22 Kimmie45 16
Sarasota 1980's-1990's (Oct '09) Mar 22 n_brennecke 56
See all Bradenton Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Bradenton Forum Now

Bradenton Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Bradenton Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. China
  3. Wikileaks
  4. Syria
  5. South Korea
  1. Surgeon General
  2. Mexico
  3. North Korea
  4. Iran
  5. Supreme Court
 

Bradenton, FL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,985 • Total comments across all topics: 279,854,480

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC