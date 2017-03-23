Ssam Bar, a New Korean Restaurant, Opens on U.S. 301

Out with Indian, in with Korean-that's the transition that took place recently at the north 301 strip mall outpost once occupied by Curry Station and now home to Ssam Bar . I loved Curry Station , but I'm also glad Ssam Bar came along, growing the city's Korean scene with a menu heavy on the peninsula's classics and lunch platters that start at just $8.

