Sprint Car Crash Claims Open Wheel Standout Dave Steele

Bradenton, FL- Dave Steele, who paved a legendary path in open wheel racing, was killed Saturday night in an accident at Desoto Speedway. Steele, 42, was competing in the Southern Shootout Sprint Car Series at the 3/8-mile asphalt oval.

