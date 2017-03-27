Spiderlily Finery Sells Unique Treasures on Siesta Drive
Spiderlily Finery is a colorful shop on Siesta Drive. The owner, Nicole Theis DeMoss, fills her store with handmade clothes, painted jewelry, unique cards and other creations.
