Seniors abruptly forced of group home

Seniors in need of specialized care were forced out of their Manatee County assisted living facility, causing families to abruptly move them out with only a few hours notice. The Department of Children and Families confirmed Friday they have an open investigation into Rudy's Agape House, located in Bradenton at 5426 18th St. W. For years, Rudy's Agape House provided helped care for some of the area's most dependent seniors, all 16 residents suffered from Alzheimer's disease or dementia.

