School board joins county commission on Bayshore High School cancer cases
MANATEE Co., Fla. -- Many calls came flooding into the school board requesting an investigation on the old Bayshore High School property in Bradenton.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WWSB.
Comments
Add your comments below
Bradenton Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Coal Burners
|59 min
|Tarzan
|3
|Anyone have information on Co.called TIMESET
|1 hr
|Tom
|1
|How Bass Pro Shops bypassed University Town Cen... (Jul '14)
|Tue
|ZIONISM 666
|7
|'50 Shades!: The Musical' returns to Sarasota (Nov '13)
|Tue
|ZIONISM 666
|16
|you didnt have to block me amanda
|Mar 11
|dad
|1
|Racism and Hate & Discrimination (Dec '12)
|Mar 11
|Brian
|30
|Phony cop stop lands Palmetto man in jail (Sep '13)
|Mar 10
|zio dbl std
|10
Find what you want!
Search Bradenton Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC