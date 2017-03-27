Race Car Driver David Steele Dies In ...

Race Car Driver David Steele Dies In Tragic Crash

Veteran sprint car driver David Steele lost his life during the opening lap of Saturday night's Southern Sprint Car Shootout Series at DeSoto Speedway in Bradenton, Florida. He was only 42 years old.

