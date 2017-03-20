Questions remain in wake of fatal bridge incident
How did a 24-year-old female passenger in a pickup crossing the Anna Maria Island Bridge wind up being run over and killed by the same truck? Sophie Louise Isherwood died at 2:43 a.m. March 3 at Blake Medical Center from injuries resulting from the crash at 12:22 a.m. According to preliminary Florida Highway Patrol reports, a Ford-150 pickup driven by James Richard Fetters III, 28, of Holmes Beach and Fort Madison, Iowa, ran over Isherwood after she fell from the truck. Fetters and Sophie lived together for about three-and-a-half years, traveling between Florida and Iowa, following Fetters' welding jobs, according to her father, Stephen Isherwood, of Tewkesbury, England.
Read more at Anna Maria Islander Newspaper.
