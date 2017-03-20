Questions remain in wake of fatal bri...

Questions remain in wake of fatal bridge incident

Next Story Prev Story
59 min ago Read more: Anna Maria Islander Newspaper

How did a 24-year-old female passenger in a pickup crossing the Anna Maria Island Bridge wind up being run over and killed by the same truck? Sophie Louise Isherwood died at 2:43 a.m. March 3 at Blake Medical Center from injuries resulting from the crash at 12:22 a.m. According to preliminary Florida Highway Patrol reports, a Ford-150 pickup driven by James Richard Fetters III, 28, of Holmes Beach and Fort Madison, Iowa, ran over Isherwood after she fell from the truck. Fetters and Sophie lived together for about three-and-a-half years, traveling between Florida and Iowa, following Fetters' welding jobs, according to her father, Stephen Isherwood, of Tewkesbury, England.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Anna Maria Islander Newspaper.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Bradenton Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Kermit and Shelley watkins Sat no name ha ha 8
Why so many drug addicts, homeless, and stupid ... (Mar '11) Mar 18 Linda houghtalng 290
Dave Chappelle show hecklers Mar 17 huh 3
Coal Burners Mar 16 Tarzan 3
Anyone have information on Co.called TIMESET Mar 16 Tom 1
News How Bass Pro Shops bypassed University Town Cen... (Jul '14) Mar 14 ZIONISM 666 7
News '50 Shades!: The Musical' returns to Sarasota (Nov '13) Mar 14 ZIONISM 666 16
See all Bradenton Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Bradenton Forum Now

Bradenton Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Bradenton Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. China
  3. Wikileaks
  4. North Korea
  5. Surgeon General
  1. Iran
  2. Casey Anthony
  3. Mexico
  4. South Korea
  5. Supreme Court
 

Bradenton, FL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,954 • Total comments across all topics: 279,704,530

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC