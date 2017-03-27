Prostitute picked family to adopt her...

Prostitute picked family to adopt her baby. But there was one thing she didna t reveal

16 hrs ago

A prostitute with a slew of fraud convictions faces a new fraud charge after a detectives says she claimed to be pregnant to gain financial support from an adoption agency. But she wasn't pregnant.

