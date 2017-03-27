Prostitute picked family to adopt her baby. But there was one thing she didna t reveal
A prostitute with a slew of fraud convictions faces a new fraud charge after a detectives says she claimed to be pregnant to gain financial support from an adoption agency. But she wasn't pregnant.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Miami Herald.
Comments
Add your comments below
Bradenton Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Kay Hine is "Murdered" not "Missing" in 1972. (Aug '08)
|1 hr
|John david
|57
|Places to live in sarasota
|10 hr
|Blessed
|1
|Richard Buckman / Sandcastle entertainment (May '15)
|Mar 27
|eop
|17
|Manatee County woman accused of...
|Mar 26
|Parden Pard
|1
|Oneco, Fl Elementery School in 1956
|Mar 26
|R King
|1
|Kermit and Shelley watkins
|Mar 24
|Savior
|9
|Bill Warner Private investigator (May '15)
|Mar 23
|West Bank
|81
Find what you want!
Search Bradenton Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC