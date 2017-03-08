Prominent South Florida Personal Injury Lawyers Comment on Prevalence ...

A pedestrian was fatally struck by a car while crossing the street in Manatee County, Florida, around 12:49 a.m. on January 15. As reported by Explore Clarion, Ashley Hasychak, age 24, of West Sunbury, Pennsylvania, was trying to cross U.S. 41 close to 55th Avenue West. According to the Florida Highway Patrol, the force of the impact sent her onto a sidewalk and into a light post.

