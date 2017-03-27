Our Humor Columnist Shops for Trump M...

Our Humor Columnist Shops for Trump Merchandise

Next Story Prev Story
20 min ago Read more: Sarasota Magazine

The president says his administration is running like a fine-tuned machine, and who am I to judge? I know nothing about meeting with Russians or banning Muslims. But I do know something about merchandising.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Sarasota Magazine.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Bradenton Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Places to live in sarasota 1 hr Blessed 1
Kay Hine is "Murdered" not "Missing" in 1972. (Aug '08) 20 hr The Guilty Project 56
Richard Buckman / Sandcastle entertainment (May '15) Mon eop 17
News Manatee County woman accused of... Sun Parden Pard 1
Oneco, Fl Elementery School in 1956 Mar 26 R King 1
Kermit and Shelley watkins Mar 24 Savior 9
Bill Warner Private investigator (May '15) Mar 23 West Bank 81
See all Bradenton Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Bradenton Forum Now

Bradenton Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Bradenton Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. Final Four
  3. China
  4. Hong Kong
  5. South Korea
  1. Iran
  2. Wall Street
  3. Mexico
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Afghanistan
 

Bradenton, FL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,165 • Total comments across all topics: 279,904,482

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC