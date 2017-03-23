Oklahoma Sooners Football Recruiting:...

Oklahoma Sooners Football Recruiting: 4-Star RB T.J. Pledger Commits to Sooners

Oklahoma has secured the commitment of the nation's second-rated all-purpose back in T.J. Pledger out of IMG Academy . The 5-8, 190-pound rusher is an explosive athlete and home run threat who looks like he's tailor-made for Lincoln Riley's offense and the return game.

