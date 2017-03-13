Middle school dean plans revenge attack on student

A school dean at Nolan Middle School in Bradenton, Florida, has been demoted after text messages revealed that she plotted a revenge attack on a student she believed injured her son. Wende Pendleton-Wicks, the dean, texted a 15-year-old boy, asking him to hurt a student she believed had broken her 8-year-old son's arm, the Bradenton Herald reported.

