Mario Careaga jailed in drunk driving...

Mario Careaga jailed in drunk driving cheerleader slay

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: Daily Mail

Drunk driver loses appeal and begins 15 year jail sentence for killing Miami Heat cheerleader, who flew 137 feet in the air after he struck her with his Mercedes A drunk driver who slammed into a Miami Heat cheerleader throwing her 137 feet into the air surrendered on Monday to begin serving 15 years in prison. Mario Careaga, 46, was convicted for DUI manslaughter nearly three years ago, after he hit 22-year-old Nancy Lopez-Ruiz with his white Mercedes-Benz in Fort Lauderdale, Florida in September 2010.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Mail.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Bradenton Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Coal Burners 6 hr EEWWW 2
News How Bass Pro Shops bypassed University Town Cen... (Jul '14) 7 hr ZIONISM 666 7
News '50 Shades!: The Musical' returns to Sarasota (Nov '13) 7 hr ZIONISM 666 16
you didnt have to block me amanda Sat dad 1
Racism and Hate & Discrimination (Dec '12) Mar 11 Brian 30
News Phony cop stop lands Palmetto man in jail (Sep '13) Mar 10 zio dbl std 10
Bill Warner Private investigator (May '15) Mar 10 Chicken Farmer 80
See all Bradenton Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Bradenton Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Rip Current Statement for Manatee County was issued at March 14 at 6:26AM EDT

Bradenton Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Bradenton Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Surgeon General
  3. Mexico
  4. Syria
  5. Ireland
  1. Health Care
  2. Zimbabwe
  3. South Korea
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Egypt
 

Bradenton, FL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,477 • Total comments across all topics: 279,550,003

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC