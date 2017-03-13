Mario Careaga jailed in drunk driving cheerleader slay

Drunk driver loses appeal and begins 15 year jail sentence for killing Miami Heat cheerleader, who flew 137 feet in the air after he struck her with his Mercedes A drunk driver who slammed into a Miami Heat cheerleader throwing her 137 feet into the air surrendered on Monday to begin serving 15 years in prison. Mario Careaga, 46, was convicted for DUI manslaughter nearly three years ago, after he hit 22-year-old Nancy Lopez-Ruiz with his white Mercedes-Benz in Fort Lauderdale, Florida in September 2010.

