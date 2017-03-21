Manatee Co. deputies on lookout for S...

Manatee Co. deputies on lookout for Suntrust bank robbery suspect

Next Story Prev Story
Wednesday Mar 15 Read more: WWSB

SARASOTA - Deputies are asking for the public's assistance identifying a suspect wanted in the investigation of a bank robbery in Brandenton. According to the Manatee County Sheriff's Office, around 3:49 p.m. Wednesday a male suspect entered the Suntrust Bank on 14th Street West in Bradenton.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WWSB.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Bradenton Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Kermit and Shelley watkins Sat no name ha ha 8
Why so many drug addicts, homeless, and stupid ... (Mar '11) Mar 18 Linda houghtalng 290
Dave Chappelle show hecklers Mar 17 huh 3
Coal Burners Mar 16 Tarzan 3
Anyone have information on Co.called TIMESET Mar 16 Tom 1
News How Bass Pro Shops bypassed University Town Cen... (Jul '14) Mar 14 ZIONISM 666 7
News '50 Shades!: The Musical' returns to Sarasota (Nov '13) Mar 14 ZIONISM 666 16
See all Bradenton Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Bradenton Forum Now

Bradenton Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Bradenton Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Health Care
  3. North Korea
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Surgeon General
  1. South Korea
  2. Iran
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Wall Street
  5. Iraq
 

Bradenton, FL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,416 • Total comments across all topics: 279,713,625

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC