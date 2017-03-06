Ladies Club Activities, FireHouse Cultural Entertainment & Morea

Ladies Club Activities, FireHouse Cul...

Monthly Luncheon for Riverview Women's Club will take place Wednesday, March 15 and April 19 - 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m. - Monthly luncheon, St. Joseph's Hospital South, Riverview, in the Franciscan II Conference room, $15 with RSVP by Friday before meeting. For more information, contact Kitty Cunningham at 394-0301 or [email protected], or Michele Wirth at [email protected]

