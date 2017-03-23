'Green Stream' project helps eliminate food deserts in Manatee County
The operations manager at Geraldson Community Farm in Bradenton took a $100,000 USDA grant and turned it into the "Green Stream" mobile farmer's market. "I wanted it to be fun and inviting," says Leonard.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WWSB.
Comments
Add your comments below
Bradenton Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Manatee County woman accused of...
|4 hr
|Parden Pard
|1
|Kay Hine is "Murdered" not "Missing" in 1972. (Aug '08)
|4 hr
|John david
|53
|Oneco, Fl Elementery School in 1956
|13 hr
|R King
|1
|Kermit and Shelley watkins
|Mar 24
|Savior
|9
|Bill Warner Private investigator (May '15)
|Mar 23
|West Bank
|81
|Richard Buckman / Sandcastle entertainment (May '15)
|Mar 22
|Kimmie45
|16
|Sarasota 1980's-1990's (Oct '09)
|Mar 22
|n_brennecke
|56
Find what you want!
Search Bradenton Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC